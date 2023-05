SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 11-year-old Sioux Falls girl who was accidentally shot by a 10-year-old boy and had been in critical condition is now at home and doing well.

Sara Kriech of Sioux Falls tells KELOLAND News her 11-year-old daughter Addy came home on Thursday. Addy underwent four surgeries and had spent weeks in the ICU following the April 15 shooting.

Kriech says Addy has a long journey in front of her. KELOLAND News is planning to speak in person with the family on Monday.