MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — When a young life ends much too soon, it can be devastating to everyone who knew that person. 20-year-old Molly Schladweiler of Mitchell died in an accident on the job last fall. Those who knew her are now honoring her life through Molly’s Ministry.

Molly Schladweiler died at age 20 on the job

Molly Schladweiler’s family remembers a young woman who took on a lot, but managed it all with ease.

“She was always happy–‘oh pal can you do this for me? Oh thanks, love you’–her beautiful hair–just her–she was so kind. She was just a kind, kind person. She didn’t have an enemy,” Dixie Schladweiler said.

Her dad describes her as determined to reach her goals.

“If you told her she couldn’t do it, she’d find a way,” Dave Schladweiler said.

And she was her brother’s best friend.

“We bought a house together and redid it, so we lived together. She’s a pretty cool roommate. We kind of just did everything together,” Mitch Schladweiler said.

Molly was also very active at the First Reformed Church in Mitchell.

“The weekend before she passes away she was working in the kitchen at a soup supper and she was babysitting kids in the nursery,” Dixie said.

Molly Schladweiler was a frequent babysitter and helped in her church nursery

Molly died on November 20th, from hypothermia due to liquid nitrogen exposure while working at Custom Genetic Solutions, just a few miles down the road from where she grew up.

“She worked in the lab, she worked in the office–she just kind of was a jack of all trades–she’d go out an feed bulls,” Dixie said.

Now Molly’s church is recognizing her through “Molly’s Ministry.”

“Molly left us a legacy of caring for kids and just spending time with them and letting them know they matter and we want to carry on that legacy and let them know they matter to God and matter to us, First Reformed Church Pastor Chet Carlson said.

Church members put together 250 kits for kids, which included toys, games and other activities to distribute to children throughout the community. It’s a fitting tribute to a young woman who loved children, was always babysitting and hoped to have plenty of her own.

Children receive “Molly’s Ministry” kits at First Reformed Church in Mitchell

“Molly was the sort of person that everybody loved. When you spent time with Molly, she made you feel special. She had an amazing way of making a simple moment meaningful by the way she leaned in and the way she just had a joyful smile on her face,” Pastor Carlson said.

Molly had worked at the bull stud facility since she was 15. Following the investigation into her death, OSHA fined the company $122,602 for two willful and three serious violations.

OSHA says the company failed to implement safety measures and training to prevent liquid nitrogen from filling up the room where Molly was working, displacing the oxygen.

KELOLAND Investigates has obtained a detailed report on the condition of the room where Molly was working when she was found.

