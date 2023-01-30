SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A big anniversary for northern Iowa is coming this weekend.

64 years ago this week, after performing at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, Richie Valens, Buddy Holly, and J.P. The Big Bopper Richardson boarded a small plane to fly to their next destination. The plane crashed, and everyone on board was killed. The folks in Clear Lake have honored the musicians by holding the Winter Dance Party with well-known musicians from all over the country. Richie Valens was only 17 when he recorded the most famous of his hit songs La Bamba.

Mogen’s Heroes will be playing at an event hosted by the late singer’s family — including many who travel from California.

“They get together every February in Clear Lake, Iowa to celebrate Richie and the Big Bopper and Buddy Holly, and Richie’s sister Connie saw our band heard our band over in Okoboji, and she goes, I think you are our band for this year,” said John Mogen.

Mogen says they are learning new songs for the event.

“Of course, we knew La Bamba, and Oh Donna, but we’ve learned 7 other songs that we had never heard before.

Mogen says Valens was a remarkable guitar player and singer for only being 17.

Drummer Bill Hoffman provides the lead vocals on many of the Valens’ songs.

“For me, my introduction to Richie Valens was listening to Los Lobos cover La Bamba. I mean, I’m a kid of the ’80s. I listened to Rush and Supertramp. I’m not really into Richie Valens, and all of a sudden it’s like, hey, there is a complexity that is really neat, and so this is really going to be a blast,” said Hoffman

Surfin Safari’s Rick Burkhardt is filling in for regular Denny Gayle. Rick says learning the new songs is hard work but satisfying.

“One of the other ones he did was Bony Moronie, and I didn’t know he had recorded that too so I knew that one but the other one, but the other ones, you got to listen to them a few times and kind of get the style down,” said Rick Burkhardt.

All three say it’s an honor to play for Richie Valens’ family and be a part of an event that is keeping his music alive, while honoring the memory of those lost on what has become known as the day the music died.

Mogen’s Heroes will perform during the luncheon Saturday in Clear Lake.