CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — The Castlewood School District is preparing to move some classes into modular units after a tornado caused heavy damage to the school in May.

5th through 12th grade Castlewood students started class on August 24. Pre-school through 4th grade started almost two weeks later using nearby churches, but they will soon have a new temporary home in the modular classrooms.

“Last week was a huge week for us. Starting on Wednesday morning we poured our cement slab. And the plan here with the project manager, he’ll arrive Wednesday on-site and start to set the actual units on the slab, so we’re extremely excited to get that process going,” superintendent Peter Books said.

These mobile units were delivered to Castlewood within the last week and they’ve received seven, but they’re still expecting three more. All this space will be used for classrooms, a library and office space.

“With all the wiring and then moving in, and we’re hopeful by early to mid-October to actually be in and teaching in the module classrooms,” Books said.

The elementary and old gym of the school sustained heavy damage and cannot be used now. There are plans to add four to five classrooms into what was the old gym space.

“And then more than likely build a new gym and a bigger gym east where the playground used to be. Nothing is in stone right now, but that’s definitely been the discussions as of now,” Books said.

And even though the school’s kitchen is now in a trailer, a classroom is now the lunch room and modular units are being installed, students and staff are happy to be back.

“It’s been good. I’m glad we’re in the school. There’s a sense of normalcy there so that’s nice,” sophomore Leah Aderhold said.

“I think students were excited to be back. Elementary last week, when I went and visited, everybody just seems really happy to be in school,” Books said.

Books says they plan to put together a task force and focus groups to discuss designs and plans for rebuilding. Their goal is to start construction in the spring.