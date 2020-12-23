Moderna vaccine makes its way to the Black Hills

CUSTER, S.D. (KELO) — Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in the Black Hills. This means more frontline workers in the Monument Health system are starting to receive their doses.

Dr. Terry Graber, with Monument Health, says the process was simple.

“My personal experience with getting the shot was really good. It didn’t feel any different than anything else I’ve experienced, like boosters or shots that I’ve had so that was good. I think this is the first step on the way to really helping our communities out a lot,” Dr. Graber said.

Dr. Graber says while he’s one of the first in the area to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, he encourages others to get it as soon as they’re able.

“The technology for vaccines has been used for years and years. Vaccines have a great record of safety and effectiveness at preventing diseases so we want to be in a position of promoting for people to utilize vaccines. We think it’s going to be safe and it’s going to be the most effective way of stopping the spread of COVID-19,” Dr. Gaber said.

Susan Bawdon, with infection control and occupational health, says it was more convenient for the Custer hospital to get the Moderna vaccine rather than the Pfizer.

“We can’t get the Pfizer just because of storage. It has to be stored on dry ice. The efficacy as far as the vaccine itself is very very similar. Pfizer is a little over 98 percent effective and Moderna is has shown to be 95 percent effective,” Susan Bawdon, infection control & occupational health, said.

Here in Custer, the hospital has access to 200 Moderna vaccines and more can be sent if needed. Today there are 10 vaccines being given to caregivers who work here at the hospital.

“10 tomorrow, try to do 10 on Thursday and then we’ll probably go 20 next week. We’ll do it everyday until we get folks vaccinated,” Bawdon said.

Along with Custer, Spearfish, Sturgis, Philip, Hot Springs, and Martin received doses of the Moderna vaccine. Altogether, the Monument Health system received 2,300 doses.