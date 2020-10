MOBRIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — There was a major fire this week in north central South Dakota.

Cell phone video captured by the local radio station in Mobridge shows a house up in flames. This is from around noon on Wednesday. The homeowner says he doesn’t know how the fire started but as you can see the home was engulfed in flames.

Fire crews from Mobridge and Selby responded to the fire. The home was built in 1910 and was the first school in Mobridge. It was later used by the Lutheran Academy.