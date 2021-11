SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The mobile COVID-19 vaccine bus is making stops across Sioux Falls.

Right now, the bus is parked at Sunshine Foods along 2nd Avenue — it will be open until 7 p.m. tonight.

The next stop for the pop-up vaccine clinic will be on Saturday at the Caille Library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m..

All three COVID-19 vaccines will be available.