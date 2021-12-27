Mobile Recreation Unit to set up at Falls Park Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re struggling to keep your kids entertained during the holiday break, Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation has a solution.

The Mobile Recreation Unit will set up shop Tuesday night at Falls Park. The Mobile Rec Unit is a former Bookmobile that debuted in September, and will bring games and activities to parks across Sioux Falls every month of the year.

“Everything from board games to volleyball to foursquare. We actually have a portable curling set that we’re hoping to roll out tomorrow night at our event,” said Jackie Nelson Administrative manager at Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation.

The event is tomorrow night from 6-7:30 p.m. at Falls Park. The Mobile Rec Unit will visit Frank Olson Park on Friday, January 14 and Sherman Park on Saturday, January 29.