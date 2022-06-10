SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls parks have plenty to offer, but Parks & Recreation is stepping up its game by bringing even more activities directly to you.

The Mobile Recreation Unit is making the rounds in Sioux Falls.

“It’s a way of building up the neighborhoods. We’ve had several instances where we’ll bring out the Mobile Recreation Unit and the neighbors will all get-together and come down the street and enjoy the program,” Recreation Program Coordinator Eric Saathoff said.

The Mobile Rec Unit made a pit stop Friday at the Levitt Shell during a Family Music Series event, and the kids had their choice of games.

“Gaga pit, tetherball, basketball, all different activities for people to enjoy,” Saathoff said.

“It’s good to keep them busy. You’ve got to wear them out so they sleep good at night, right? (laugh)” Sioux Falls resident Emily Spartz Weerheim said.

Emily Spartz Weerheim played games before attending the concert with her 5-year-old son, Charlie. She says it’s a day of fun, but also an opportunity to learn.

“Kids interact with each other that may not know each other or met each other before and just learning to wait in line, take turns, and interact with each other,” Spartz Weerheim said.

The Mobile Rec Unit may not be the main event during the Levitt Family Concert Series but it has received a positive response during its first nine months of operation.

“We get a lot of smiles from the kids when they’re playing. It’s very active games and very familiar games for the kids too, so when they’re looking out their window in the neighborhood and they see tetherball, they know tetherball, they’ll come out and play a game with us,” Saathoff said.

And that’s the goal for Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation.

The Mobile Rec Unit will visit Lions Centennial Park from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, and returns to the Levitt Shell on June 24.