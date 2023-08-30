RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A fire in Rapid City burned through a Rapid City mobile home Wednesday afternoon.

The Rapid City Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire in the 800 block of N. Spruce Street this afternoon at around 1:30 p.m. Smoke was visible from the area of the mobile home park to approaching crews. Once firefighters were on the scene, they noticed flames and smoke coming from the front side of the trailer home.

A rehab support area was set up for firefighters to stay hydrated and medical officials were on scene to tend to firefighters.

Once the fire was out crews began the overhaul process, which took a few hours to complete.

The homeowners were able to escape the fire with a few dogs but four cats and two dogs are currently unaccounted for.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital for further evaluation. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.