ST. FRANCIS, S.D. (KELO) — A mobile home is a total loss after a weekend fire on the Rosebud Reservation.

Mission Volunteer Fire & Rescue says crews were called to help the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Volunteer Fire Department battle a fire in St. Francis just before 4 p.m. Saturday.

One person was helped out of the mobile home before firefighters arrived.

Crews did go inside to fight the fire, but conditions worsened and they were forced back outside.