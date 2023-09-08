SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A mobile market aimed at curbing food insecurity is expected to hit the road in just weeks.

The Eat Well Sioux Falls Mobile Market will make nutritious foods more accessible in the city’s food deserts.

“It will be walkable if folks don’t have a vehicle,” said Sioux Falls Thrive President Michelle Erpenbach. “Many of them are in those neighborhoods.”

Right now, Sioux Falls Thrive is the facilitator of the program.

The mobile market is expected to be on the road no later than October 10th, although there may be some soft openings.

“We’re down to those last few details in terms of just about ready to start rolling that vehicle that will be that grocery store on wheels,” Erpenbach said. “We have hired and going to announce very soon the market manager that will take this to a reality for us as a community.”

Ahead of the launch, volunteers are going door to door this weekend in the Cliff and Benson area to find out what people want to see in the mobile market.

“It’s important that we ask the community what they want because it’s going to be in their community, and we want it to be not only for them, but we want them to use it as well,” Sioux Falls Thrive Operations Manager Erin Nosal said.

There’s still room for more volunteers on Saturday, September 9th.

If you’d like to help, be at Sermon on the Mount Mennonite church at 11:00 AM.

Surveying runs until 1:00 PM.