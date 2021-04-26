Mobile events offering more opportunities to get vaccinated

FLANDREAU, S.D. (KELO) –Agencies are taking the fight against COVID-19 on the road.

Mobile vaccination clinics moving through the Dakotas are giving people another opportunity to get vaccinated.

FEMA and Indian Health Service are partnering to bring these vaccination clinics to communities in North Dakota and South Dakota.

Last week, we took you to Sisseton where people rolled up their sleeves.

Sunday and Monday the agencies teamed up with the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe and offered vaccinations in the parking lot of Royal River Casino.

Geno Blackwolf and Ailani Weddell now have their first doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The boyfriend and girlfriend got their shots at the mobile event in Flandreau.

“Just so I don’t get sick, get anybody sick. I take care of my dad and don’t want to get him sick,” Geno Blackwolf said.

“It’s the new reality that we all have to live in, so get it done,” Ailani Weddell said.

No pre-registration is required.

All you have to do is show up.

“We wanted to make sure that it was more accessible to everybody, not just in the clinics or the hospitals. South Dakota has been instrumental in providing the vaccination efforts through the Department of Health and their partners. IHS has also done very well,” FEMA Operations Task Force Lead for Mobile Vaccination Unit Operations Patricia Pudwill said.

Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Health Center CEO Cindy Jacobs says vaccinations are bringing about relief for some.

“Feeling relieved that they can begin to go about normal life, protect their families, protect their elders in particular and just take care of their community, take care of their relatives by doing the right thing to keep them safe,” Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Health Center CEO Cindy Jacobs said.

Blackwolf has a message for people who may be on the fence about getting the vaccine.

“Just get it. That’s all I’ve got to say is just get it,” Blackwolf said.

Second-dose clinics in Flandreau are planned for next month.

There are still more opportunities to get vaccinated at one of the clinics with stops coming to Oacoma, Lower Brule, Rapid City, and Oglala on the southern route.

There are also clinics moving through North Dakota.

