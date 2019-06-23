Mobile disaster recovery centers to open in five SD counties

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers will be coming to five South Dakota counties. 

The state and FEMA are sending the mobile centers to offer in-person support for people and businesses affected by winter storms and flooding from mid-March to late April.

The first of the centers opens in Martin at the Bennett County School Activity Center on Wednesday. 

They’ll also be coming to Jackson, Mellette, Bon Homme, and Charles Mix Counties. 

You can find a full list of dates and times here. 

The centers will be open Monday-Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. local time. 

