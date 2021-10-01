MNsure says 2022 premiums will be lower, with more choices

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota families who get their health insurance through MNsure average of $684 per year and will have more plans to choose from in 2022.

The Minnesota Department of Commerce and MNsure released information Friday on rates and options for 2022 in advance of open enrollment, which begins Nov. 1. They say average premiums will be lower because more Minnesotans than ever before will be eligible for tax credits to lower their costs, thanks to federal stimulus funding.

Every county in Minnesota will have at least two insurers offering individual market plans, with all but seven counties having three or more insurers.