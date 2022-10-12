SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnesota woman is accused of a threatening to kill a Somali family while invading their St. Cloud-area home on two occasions.

Alyssa Holmberg, of Ogilvie, is charged with bias-motivated assault and three other counts in connection with the Saturday disturbance at a Waite Park apartment building.

The criminal complaint says the 33-year-old Holmberg yelled racist remarks about Somali people, including those on the police force.

A girl in the family who called 911 said Holmberg said she hated Somalis and screamed that was going to kill her and her family. Authorities say Holmberg threw an object at the girl and left briefly before returning. Holmberg is also charged with assaulting an officer for allegedly kicking the officer and calling her vulgar names.