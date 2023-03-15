MINNEAPOLIS, M.N. (KELO) — Dozens of Minnesota students and advocates marched to the State Capitol this week, demanding the legislature take steps to protect their health.

They want lawmakers to ban all flavored tobacco products that they say are targeting teens and kids.

Legislation at the capitol would prohibit the sale of flavored cigars, e-cigs, and menthol cigarettes.

“There are so many flavored tobacco products that I’ve seen used in high schools—one of them being flavors such as Cinnamon Toast Crunch, you know, who can resist that? I think it should be prohibited to increase the safety of our youth,” said Concordia College pre-med student Mohamed Mustafa.

27 Minnesota cities have taken steps to ban or restrict the purchase of these products.

This would prohibit them statewide.