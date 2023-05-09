BROOKINGS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Hendricks, Minnesota man was taken to the hospital after a crash north of White, South Dakota.

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 10 p.m. Friday night, however, first responders weren’t called to the scene until just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

Authorities say the 47-year-old driver was crossing the intersection of 480th Avenue and 198th Street on his ATV when it rolled.

Another driver found the man a few hours later. He suffered unknown injuries and was taken to the Brookings Hospital.

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.