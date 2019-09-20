MN man facing charges following crash with Sioux Falls Police car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Two weeks after a crash involving a Sioux Falls police car, a grand jury has decided there is enough evidence for 14 charges to be filed against a Minnesota man.

Officers arrested Santiago Guajardo two weeks ago following a two-day crime spree involving a police chase and an illegal gun.

It all started on September 7. That’s when Guajardo’s accused of crashing into a police car and trying to hurt an officer near Washington High School.

One day later, authorities caught up with him again. Police say he ran away and they had to tackle him to make an arrest.

Guajardo has a criminal history in Minnesota and Oregon.