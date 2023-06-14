ELMORE, MN (KELO) –A southwest Minnesota man, who solicited a child online, may have more victims than originally thought.

22-year-old Mason Mensing, of Elmore, was convicted in Minnesota last October. In November, he was accused of committing additional crimes across state lines. He was charged with two counts of attempting to produce child pornography in federal court. The U-S Attorney’s office confirmed the victims were two girls. The alleged crimes happened in South Dakota and other locations.

Mensing has now been indicted on a third count. Today he was back at the federal courthouse in downtown Sioux Falls, and pleaded not guilty to a third child pornography charge.