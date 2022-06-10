SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Edgerton, Minnesota, man is charged with sexually assaulting a teenager while he was a church youth group leader, according to charges filed in Pipestone County, Minnesota.

Corey Vanessen | Courtesy Pipestone County

Corey John Vanessen, 38, is charge with two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree and actor in position of authority, and one county of machine guns and short-barreled shotguns, prohibited.

The victim told the Pipestone County Sheriff’s Office that Vanessen sexually assaulted her in February of 2015 while at a church youth group meeting at Pipestone Christian Reformed Church, according to court documents.

In March, court documents said Vanessen sexually assaulted the victim at the victim’s home in Pipestone, according to court documents.

The two sexual conduct charges also specify that Vanessen was more than 48 months older than the victim who was older than 13 but younger than 16.