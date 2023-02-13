ST. PAUL, M.N. (KELO) — Minnesota lawmakers say they have introduced bipartisan legislation to address the crisis of a shortage of nurses, retention and care in the state’s hospitals.

“Here we are now working and hearing from nurses, both in their contract negotiations and back here at the legislature, saying we need help. Because as they’re telling us, more than half of nurses are considering leaving the bedside. And adverse events, which should never happen, are on the rise. They are signaling to all of us that we need to take action,” said Sen. Erin Murphy (D) MN District 64.

Minnesota nurses say that over the last year, they have taken action to demand executives be held responsible for what they call crisis conditions in their hospitals. They say hospitals are understaffed, nurses are overworked and overwhelmed and patients are waiting longer for care.