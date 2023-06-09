MINNEAPOLIS, M.N. (KELO)– Hackers have breached the Minnesota Department of Education, obtaining information on tens of thousands of students, most of which are in the foster care system.

The department said it was notified of a potential vulnerability in its file transfer software on May 31st.

The files contained information of 95,000 students placed in foster care throughout the state, including their demographics, names, dates of birth, and county of placement.

The breach is part of a global cyberattack on the software company MOVEit, attributed to a Russian hacker group.

The hackers are also suspected of targeting the BBC, British Airways, the Nova Scotia Government, and the University of Rochester.