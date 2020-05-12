MN company donates pork to food giveaway

COVID-19 stalled many things, but even a pandemic does not stop hunger. That’s why, twice a week, several groups work together to hold a food giveaway at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

On Tuesday, a company’s donation surprised recipients who need something to eat.

These days, Carol Schivitz only goes out when she has to.

“I don’t leave the house very often. So, it’s getting stressful. It’s getting kind of depressing at times,” Schivitz said.

She may have driven by herself to the food giveaway, but she’s not alone.

“We have our daughter living with us and her three children. So, this has been a God send,” Schivitz said.

Like Schivitz, many families may find money is tight right now. This is the fifth week of this food giveaway, which typically sees about 750 families come through every Tuesday and Thursday. The number is leveling off from where it started a few weeks ago, but the need is still there.

“The overwhelming reaction when the people receive the food we distribute is that of gratitude. There’s a great deal of humility that’s expressed. And many people not only say thank you, but bless you. It’s easy to see their appreciation,” Randy Maass, volunteer, said.

There’s more to be grateful for, today. A Minnesota company called Pipestone has launched its “Meat the Need Campaign,” and donated 5,000 lbs of pork. That means every car at the giveaway got to take home 6 lbs of pork.

“We know protein can be a difficult thing at any time for food banks to get their hands on, especially at this time with shortages,” Molly Peterson, marketing director for Pipestone, said.

Pipestone’s Meat the Need Campaign is pledging to donate hundreds of thousands of pounds of pork to local food banks. Schivitz may not go out much right now, but when she comes here, she leaves with a grateful heart.

“Thank you for volunteering. Without them, we couldn’t do this,” Schivitz said.

The Helpline Center, Corona Help Sioux Falls, Faith Temple Food Giveaway and Feeding South Dakota organized this food giveaway. The next one is Thursday at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. To donate to Feeding South Dakota, visit its website.