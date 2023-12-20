SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sunday domestic incident in Marshall, Minnesota, resulted in two deaths, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

The BCA said Jamel C. Hill Moore, 41, of Marshall, died from gunshot wounds after he did not drop his weapon after repeatedly being told to by Marshall Police Officer Eric Klenken before the officer shot him. Meredith Martell, 35, of Marshall, died from multiple sharp-force injuries after being stabbed by Moore, according to the BCA.

The BCA said Klenken, a 24-year-veteran of the Marshall Police, responded to the domestic on Sunday morning. The officer discovered Moore on top of Martell stabbing her while she was on the floor. Klenken ordered Moore to drop the weapon and used a taser on Moore which had no effect. The officer then ordered Moore to drop the weapon again. The officer shot Moore twice when he refused to drop the weapon.

The officer is on standard administrative leave.

As part of its investigation, the BCA is reviewing the officer’s body cam video.

Two knives were found on the scene. The officer and three additional Marshall police officers and a Lyon County sheriff’s deputy who had arrived at the incident, all administered medical to Moore and Martell.

Moore died at the scene. Martell died Sunday night at a hospital in Sioux Falls.

The Minnesota BCA identifies officers in officer-involved shootings. The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation does not.