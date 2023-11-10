PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News has an update on an MMIP case we’ve been following for more than a year.

A federal jury has found a Pine Ridge man guilty of murdering Leon Lakota in May of 2021. 37-year old J.T. Myore stabbed Lakota to death and left his body lying on the side of a road.

Lakota was a firefighter for the Oglala Sioux Tribe. A relative says he loved riding his bike spending time with his family.

A sentencing date has not been set for Myore. Earlier this year, a different jury found Myore guilty of robbery and carjacking charges in a separate case