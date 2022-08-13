SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For most people the tragedies are unimaginable, but on South Dakota’s reservations, they’re painfully real.

MMIP is a hidden crisis and the stories often go untold. On this Inside KELOLAND, we are shining a light on the state’s missing and murdered indigenous people.

The program includes stories of several stolen sisters. Maria Makes Him First was the victim of a brutal crime. Now her family is waiting for answers and praying for an arrest.

We’ll also have Shaunisti Gary’s story. The young mother was shot and killed earlier this year. Another woman is behind bars accused of killing her, but Gary’s family members still don’t have the closure they need.

We’ll also look back at the history of the MMIP Crisis and the latest efforts in Washington, D.C. to bring more MMIP families justice.