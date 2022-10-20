MARCUS, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE (11:21 a.m.): MMCRU Superintendent Ban Barkel provided more information about a crash involving a school bus Thursday morning.

Barkel said in a statement that ambulance teams from three communities were called to the scene after the crash. A helicopter from Sioux City was called the scene as well but was sent back mid-flight once authorities knew the extent of injuries from the incident.

In addition to the three students and an adult taken to the hospital, three other students were treated in an ambulance but not transported.

The other students on the bus were spoken to at least twice to ensure they had no injuries, Barkel said. He added that the elementary school nurse and secretary checked the students again when they arrived to the school to ensure there were no lingering injuries.

“We are extremely grateful that our driver and students have been spared serious injuries during the collision,” Barkel said. “We have our school counselors available to meet with students as a result of this incident. We pray for healing for the injuries that were sustained, and ask for your continued prayers for the safety of our students and staff at MMCRU.”

(10:06 a.m.): MMCRU said that three juveniles and one adult were transported to a local hospital as a result of the crash.

PREVIOUS: MMCRU said on Facebook Thursday morning that one of their buses was involved in a crash. A few students were injured in the crash.

The crash happened in the morning east of Marcus while the bus was traveling westbound on 470th Avenue and was struck by a semi that was heading north on F Avenue.

The school initially said that only minor injuries were reported, but the driver of the bus as well as three or four students have been transported for treatment of their injuries. Cherokee County Sheriff Derek Scott said that he was told everyone that was on the bus was examined and those without injuries were put on an alternate bus and taken to the school.

Emergency personnel requested that parents not come to the scene.

Additionally, the school has released a statement thanking first responders for their assistance this morning. The statement said that ambulance teams from three communities were called to the scene and a helicopter from Sioux City also flew en route but was canceled once first responders decided it was unnecessary.

Due to the crash involving a school bus, the Iowa State Patrol has taken over the investigation.

Due to the crash involving a school bus, the Iowa State Patrol has taken over the investigation.