MLK Jr. interview in Sioux Falls from 1961

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Each year, on the third Monday in January, Americans recognize Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The MLK Day of Service is intended to observed as a “day on, not a day off,” according to government agency the Corporation for National and Community Service. MLK Day is the only federal holiday established as a national day of service when all Americans are encouraged to volunteer to improve their communities.

During the time he was the leading figure against discrimination and segregation in the south, Martin Luther King Junior made a stop in South Dakota.

It was 1961 when King made his first trip to the state. Part of the visit included an interview at the KELOLAND studios.

King spoke with interviewer Doug Hill about how the pursuit of non-violence would be the driving force behind the civil rights movement.

