MLK Day celebration in Rapid City was led by different pastors from the Black Hills area

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — People in Rapid City gathered for Martin Luther King Day with the theme, ‘Social Justice: The Power of A Pastor’s Prayer’. Pastors from different backgrounds and different religions each lead a prayer to honor MLK.

The event today, celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., happened at the Holiday Inn Rapid City Rushmore Plaza. The theme this year is a little different.

“With all the turmoil that’s going on in our country, I just felt the Lord telling me that Dr. King was a pastor. And as a pastor, he prayed a lot. For his family, for his church, for his people, for this country and so I thought I would call local pastors in the Black Hills Area to come and have an hour of prayer,” Bishop Troy Carr, pastor at Faith Temple Church & event organizer, said.

Eight different pastors from Rapid City and the Black Hills community each led a 5-minute prayer. The event also included several videos about MLK.

“But I just thought that we would focus on Dr. King as a pastor and how he needed prayer to help him with the social justice issues of his time,” Bishop Carr said.

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender also joined the celebration presenting a proclamation to proclaim January 18th, 2021, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

“This holiday is more important this year than it has been in any previous year because of the degradation of our public discourse and the public interaction and it’s time for healing. Dr. King stood for justice but also for healing,” Mayor Allender said.

This is the 15th year of the event. Everyone was welcome.

“Right now we seem to be a nation struggling to find itself again and so I think we would do good to look back on the teachings of Dr. King,” Mayor Allender said.

Dr. King received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964, at the time the youngest to receive the honor, for his vision, tact, and nonviolent campaign against racism.