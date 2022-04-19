SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s been mixed reaction since a federal judge in Florida struck down the Biden administration’s mask mandate on public transit, including airplanes.



It’s welcomed news for a lot of travelers we caught up with Tuesday at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport, but not everyone agrees with the decision.

Once required, but not anymore.

Masks that were once available to travelers at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport are now hidden behind the counter.

“Not scared at all,” Pat Tille said.

Tille, who has her PhD in Microbiology, is glad the mandate has been lifted.

She says hospitals have more options for treatments than they did two years ago at the start of the pandemic.

“I feel pretty good about it, I’ve been vaccinated and I had covid a couple of years ago, so I feel fairly comfortable with it,” Tille said.

So does Brenda Hagen.

“I honestly feel it’s okay, we have enough information, I feel like we have enough science behind it now, we know a whole lot more than we did,” Hagen said.

It’s been a long time since I haven’t had to wear a mask out here at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport while doing one of my stories and while most people are celebrating the news that the mask mandate has been lifted, we did find a couple of people who are still choosing to wear one.

Including some airline workers.

“I just feel it’s premature,” Jule Verley of Canton said.

Julie Verley is flying to New Mexico to celebrate her dad’s 93rd birthday. Because her parents are immune deficient, she feels it’s important to wear a mask to protect them and herself.

“I know the numbers in South Dakota have been going down, but other places in the country are going up, so I don’t feel we are out of the woods quite yet,” Verley said.

But some believe it should be a personal choice.

“I don’t begrudge people wearing a mask, I think if they don’t feel safe they should wear a mask, you know, but I don’t think there should be a judgment on people who don’t,” Hagen said.

The Biden Administration could appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court, but they are not assured of a win there.



The Supreme Court struck down the administration’s plan to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for employees at companies with 100 or more workers.