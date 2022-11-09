SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A gift of equipment from Avera Health is going to fuel the expansion of the radiologic technology department at Mitchell Technical College.

Today KELOLAND News chatted with a first-year student about the program’s expansion.

“It’s huge for us as students, because we have required practice hours, we do our simulations, and that is where we learn everything that we are going to take with us in the career field,” student Brooke Doering said.

“We are pleased to be able to provide them with some state-of-the-art equipment that allows to also expand their program,” Doug Ekeren with Avera Health said.

The total value of the gift from Avera wasn’t released.