SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Mitchell Technical College was recently honored for its commitment to veterans as students and as employees.

Mitchell Tech earned the gold award in The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program. This is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans, according to a news release from Mitchell Technical College.

The college is one of 859 recipients of the 2023 HIRE Vets Medallion.

In order to receive the award, the college had to “meet rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria, including veteran hiring and retention percentages; availability of veteran-specific resources; leadership programming for veterans; dedicated human resource efforts; pay compensation and tuition assistance programs for veterans,” the release said.

The award was presented to the college by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Mitchell Tech was also recognized as a Military Friendly Gold School and a Military Friendly Spouse School. Mitchell Tech was among 250 selected for Gold award status for their leading practices, outcomes and effective programs. Gold is the highest award in this category.

It was 196 schools nationwide recognized as providing exceptional support to spouses of those serving in the U.S. military.