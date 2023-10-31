MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Mitchell Police are warning residents about a scam involving a person claiming to be an officer.

Authorities say they received two reports of someone claiming to be a Mitchell Police Officer who contacted two businesses and told them they needed to go to another retailer and buy gift cards or load money onto a cash app.

The money would then be used to replace allegedly counterfeit funds that were deposited. In both cases, no money was lost.

Officials say the calls appear to have come from outside the Mitchell area.

If you get a call like this, you are asked to call Mitchell Police directly.