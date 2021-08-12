Mitchell Police: Two arrested after shooting at vehicle multiple times

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Mitchell have arrested two men after a shooting happened in the west part of the city Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the 800 block of West Ash Avenue for reports of a vehicle that was being shot at around 2 a.m. Wednesday. The victim was able to give a description of the suspect vehicle, police say.

Law enforcement found the vehicle in the 1400 block of West Ash Avenue and pulled it over. Officers say they found a handgun inside.

During the investigation, police learned that the shooting happened down the road. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene, officials say.

Police arrested 20-year-old Johnathon Velazquez and 25-year-old Isaac Chytka. Velazquez faces charges of aggravated assault and shooting from a motor vehicle. Chytka is charged with aiding and abetting aggravated assault.