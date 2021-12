MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Mitchell police are asking for the public’s help in finding a burglary suspect.

The Mitchell Police Department posted pictures to its Facebook page. Authorities say it happened early Tuesday morning at a business in the 1000 block of North Main Street. An unidentified man broke into the store and stole some items.

If you have any information on this incident or any suspicious activity in the area at the time, you are asked to call Mitchell Crime Stoppers.