MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Mitchell are asking for the public’s help locating an at-risk juvenile.

15-year-old Kiets Antelope was last seen on December 11 around 10 p.m. in the 800 block of East 5th Ave in Mitchell, according to a Facebook post from the Police Department.

Antelope is 5’9″ and 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black and blue sweater, gray jeans, and a gray baseball cap with black Converse.

If you have any information on Antelope’s location, you are asked to contact the Michell Police Department at 605-995-8400.