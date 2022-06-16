MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Mitchell Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a burglary investigation.

The department says two people entered a business in the 1000 block of N Main, which is located in the north-central part of town, between 10:40 p.m. on June 9th and 1:00 a.m. on June 10th.

Authorities say they stole multiple vape and tobacco products along with athletic equipment.

  • Courtesy of Mitchell Police Department
If you have any information, you are asked to call the Mitchell Police Department or Mitchell Area Crime Stoppers at (605) 996-1700. There is a cash reward if a tip leads to their arrest. The reward is only given if the tip that leads to arrest is sent to the Mitchell Area Crime Stoppers by telephone or web.