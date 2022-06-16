MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Mitchell Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a burglary investigation.

The department says two people entered a business in the 1000 block of N Main, which is located in the north-central part of town, between 10:40 p.m. on June 9th and 1:00 a.m. on June 10th.

Authorities say they stole multiple vape and tobacco products along with athletic equipment.

Courtesy of Mitchell Police Department

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Mitchell Police Department or Mitchell Area Crime Stoppers at (605) 996-1700. There is a cash reward if a tip leads to their arrest. The reward is only given if the tip that leads to arrest is sent to the Mitchell Area Crime Stoppers by telephone or web.