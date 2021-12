MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Mitchell Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a theft in the southern part of the city.

The department posted two pictures to its Facebook page. They say the people inside stole a concrete saw for a job site in the 300 block of East Norway Avenue last month.

If you have any information on the incident or any suspicious activity in the area at the time, you are asked to call Mitchell Crime Stoppers at 605-996-1700.