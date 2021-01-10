Mitchell police investigating fatal shooting

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Mitchell police are investigating a fatal shooting over the weekend.

Officers were called to the 500 block of North Main Street Saturday night for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a male shooting victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial information gathered indicates the parties involved knew each other and this wasn’t a random act, according to Chief Michael Koster.

Police are investigating the shooting, interviewing witnesses and collecting surveillance video from the area. Police are asking the public’s help in identifying the shooting suspect or suspects.

Police are encouraging anyone with any information about this incident to contact the Mitchell Police Department at 605-995-8400 or call Crime Stoppers at 605-996-1700.