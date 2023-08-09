MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Mitchell are asking for the public’s help in solving a recent theft.

Authorities say it happened last week between 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m.Thursday. A purse was stolen from a vehicle in a parking lot in the 600 block of East Norway Avenue.

Officials say bank cards from the stolen purse were used at several businesses in Mitchell.

  • Photo from the Mitchell Police Department.
Police shared these pictures of the people believed to be involved.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 605-996-1700.