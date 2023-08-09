MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Mitchell are asking for the public’s help in solving a recent theft.

Authorities say it happened last week between 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m.Thursday. A purse was stolen from a vehicle in a parking lot in the 600 block of East Norway Avenue.

Officials say bank cards from the stolen purse were used at several businesses in Mitchell.

Photo from the Mitchell Police Department.

Police shared these pictures of the people believed to be involved.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 605-996-1700.