MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — The Mitchell Police Department has increased a reward for information on a wanted man.

According to police, $500 is available for information leading to an arrest of Robert Martin, 24. Martin has an arrest warrant in Davison County for forgery and police say he’s been evading arrest since the warrant for his arrest was issued.

Anyone with information can contact Mitchell Crime Stoppers at (605) 996-1700 or submit tips online at mitchellcrimestoppers.org.