Mitchell Police identify suspects involved in small fire at Corn Palace

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Mitchell Police have identified the people believed to be involved with an incident outside of the Corn Palace Thursday.

According to law enforcement, a fire was reported behind the outdoor Corn Palace Plaza Stage around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Crews arriving on scene found decorative material used for the building on fire. Firefighters were able to contain the fire before it spread to the building.

Three people of interest were seen on surveillance cameras in the area. Mitchell Police have identified them and are conducting interviews.