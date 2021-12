MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Mitchell have made an arrest in connection to a burglary on December 21.

According to a post on Facebook, police have arrested 20-year-old Jalen Little on the charges of 3rd degree burglary, intentional property damage, possession of marijuana, and 2nd degree petty theft. White admitted to the burglary and the stolen items were recovered.

Police responded to a business Tuesday, December 21, where a window had been broken and $200 of merchandise was missing.