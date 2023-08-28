SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A television icon died over the weekend.

Bob Barker hosted the Price is Right for 35 years before he retired from the show in 2007.

It was 1998 when Mitchell Olson was invited to come on down and play The Price is Right.

Even before the SDSU student got picked to bid, he remembers talking with Barker off camera during breaks.

“Really engageable, just so sweet, and kind and friendly,” KELOLAND Living co-host Mitchell Olson said.

Olson thinks his “Mount Bobmore” shirt may have caught Barker’s eye.

Afterall, the game show celebrity grew up in Mission, South Dakota.

“I think maybe, yeah, that was a good in with him I think,” Olson said.

Olson even did some freestyle dancing on the show.

“He just put me on the spot and said, ‘Here they are. Go and dance with them.’ So I just started making up a dance and the Barker Beauties followed along,” Olson said.

Barker’s death is bringing up memories of his appearance on The Price is Right and the legendary host.

“I think Bob Barker has that small town, really gregarious and engaging kind of personality that people love. He was so friendly with people and that showed in his personality,” Olson said.

Barker died at 99.

But Olson’s special moment with Barker is one he can smile about for many more years.

Olson won a foosball table, some luggage and a grill on the show.