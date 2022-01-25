Mitchell native speaks on why Ukraine deserves our attention

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota native says Ukraine poses no military threat to Russia but it does symbolize a country striving for democracy. Brian Bonner grew up in Mitchell.

After college, he worked at the Daily Republic, before going on to a reporting career that would take him from Minneapolis to Russia as an international correspondent to Editor of the Kyiv Post in Ukraine.

Here he is with the French Ambassador, the German Ambassador, the Pakistani Ambassador. You get the picture.

We caught up with him while he is visiting his mother who now lives in Wisconsin. He plans to return to Ukraine in a few weeks.

“A lot of my American friends are saying stay, stay,” said Bonner.

Now semi-retired, Bonner served as editor of the Kyiv Post Newspaper for the past 14 years. He once worked as a bureau chief in Moscow, and for an American has a unique insight into the Russia/Ukraine situation.

Tom Hanson: How worried are you Brian on a scale of one to ten that Russia is actually going to invade?

“Well it depends on the moment, it goes from zero to ten and then back again and somewhere in the middle,” Bonner said.

Bonner is happy to see Ukraine getting international attention because the people there have been living under Russian threat for years.

“If we live in a world where big nations can take over smaller nations none of us are safe,” said Bonner.

Bonner fell in love with the Ukrainian people and admires their desire to break away from Russian dominance.

“Ukrainians have this freedom gene in which they will not put up with autocracy lightly and that’s why yes an all-out invasion will be a huge disaster for everybody especially Ukrainians, but they are going to fight they are not going to give up the country,” Bonner said.

According to Bonner the threat to Ukraine lies squarely on the shoulders of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I think that what he’s most afraid of is there would be a successful example right on his border of a democracy and so this is really what he doesn’t like,” Bonner said.

Bonner says Ukraine isn’t asking for troops, they want funding, weapons, and training so they can defend themselves.

“I know it seems like a faraway country, I wish every South Dakotan could come there, it is under normal times a very hospitable friendly country with its problems just as we have, but I’m very glad and a believe that South Dakotans identify with freedom, struggle for democracy, struggle to live with dignity and this is what is at stake here,” Bonner said.

Bonner is anxious to get back to his friends and family in Ukraine. He told me if something happens, he feels like he should be there. Right now he plans to fly back to Ukraine in mid-February, but he keeps moving that date up as the tension builds.