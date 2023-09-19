MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Mitchell will be seeing some big changes in the next year. Today, High Plains Processing broke ground on a new soybean plant.

High Plains Processing and the City of Mitchell have been working for two years to bring a new soybean processing plant to the area.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“These kinds of projects have wide reaching impact, you know, where are we buying beans from a large draw area that’s going to permit benefit producers all over the state,” said Tom Kersting, CEO of the South Dakota soybean processors.

The 500 million dollar project will create 85 new jobs and have the capacity to process 35 million bushels of soybeans a year.

“The project size is going to require us to have more in the way of utility, infrastructure as well as for truck traffic. And so that’s huge. Sales tax revenues. And Mitchell alone will be significant over the next few years,” said David Lambert, Mitchell Director of Regional Development.

“Everybody sees the value in going right to that end user for that crop. So to be able to have the opportunity to put one of those end users right in our backyard is incredible,” said Caleb Finck, producer and board president for the development corporation in Tripp.

Caleb Finck is a producer from Tripp. He says this facility will benefit not just producers but surrounding communities…

“This will bring extra dollars to our bottom line. But if you’re able to put those extra dollars in the producers pockets, we’re going to spend those locally,” Finck said.

Statewide, the benefits will go far beyond the money.

“Help not just the community of Mitchell, but also our workforce needs and diversifying our economy to stabilize every single family. And every single person that lives and works here,” said Governor Kristi Noem.

The facility is expected to be up and running by Fall of 2025.