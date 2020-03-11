Mitchell mayor discusses Coronavirus case in Davison county

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem has confirmed three more South Dakotans have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 8.

One person has died.

The new cases are in Minnehaha and Bon Homme counties.

Noem says the numbers will continue to rise and urged anyone who thinks they may have Coronavirus to call their health care provider before going to the clinic or hospital.

One of South Dakota’s presumptive positive cases is a woman in her 30s in Davison County.

Mayor Bob Everson says the case is in Mitchell, and the person is quarantined at home.

News of a COVID-19 case in Davison County is taking some by surprise.

“I never thought it would come to Mitchell,” Mitchell resident Debby Spezzano said.

Debby Spezzano says she’s most concerned about her 80-year-old husband who has dealt with heart issues in the past.

“So we’re just going to kind of be sticking around the house,” Spezzano said.

Mitchell Mayor Bob Everson says his first time receiving official confirmation on the case was when the state held a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

“The way people are notified needs to be worked on a little bit in the state of South Dakota. It’s one of those things that if you’ve got a case in your town or county people should be aware of it so they can be taking action to prevent the spread of it,” Mitchell Mayor Bob Everson said.

KELOLAND News reached out to the State Department of Health about Everson’s concern.

We were told the Department’s protocol is to notify the healthcare facility so they can inform the patient. Then they begin their disease investigation and make contact with local organizations as appropriate.

The Coronavirus is something city and county officials have already been preparing for.

“We want to let people know you need to worry, be concerned about it, but appropriate actions. If you’re sick or feeling ill, don’t go to work, stay home. If you feel you should be checked for the virus call ahead. Don’t just show up at the emergency room, where you’re exposing the health care providers to the virus as well,” Everson said.

“When I first heard the news I got all fired up, but then I thought about it and I thought, well, you can’t stop living all together. But you have to be more cautious than we’ve ever been before,” Spezzano said.

The Mitchell Mayor says they’re keeping the community informed through local news organizations and social media.