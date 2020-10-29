Mitchell man kicked out of school board meeting turns himself in Thursday

A Mitchell man who was kicked out of a school board meeting for refusing to wear a mask walked out of the Davison County Jail today. Reed Bender turned himself in to face a charge of “obstruction of the administration of government.” His lawyer, R. Shawn Tornow, says Mitchell police pointed a stun gun at Bender and that the whole incident is a classic case of government overreach.

“Matters could have been further discussed. It didn’t have to escalate to this level. Specifically, to have a grand jury seated to deal with a misdemeanor charge here, we think that’s part of the whole government overreach and we can’t wait for our day in court,” said Defense Attorney R. Shawn Tornow.

A small group of people gathered to support Bender. His next court appearance is in December.