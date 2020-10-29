Mitchell man kicked out of school board meeting turns himself in Thursday

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

A Mitchell man who was kicked out of a school board meeting for refusing to wear a mask walked out of the Davison County Jail today. Reed Bender turned himself in to face a charge of “obstruction of the administration of government.” His lawyer, R. Shawn Tornow, says Mitchell police pointed a stun gun at Bender and that the whole incident is a classic case of government overreach.

“Matters could have been further discussed. It didn’t have to escalate to this level. Specifically, to have a grand jury seated to deal with a misdemeanor charge here, we think that’s part of the whole government overreach and we can’t wait for our day in court,” said Defense Attorney R. Shawn Tornow.

A small group of people gathered to support Bender. His next court appearance is in December.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests