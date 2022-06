SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Mitchell man facing child porn charges could face four decades behind bars.

42-year-old Justin Douglas Brende is charged with receipt and distribution of child porn. He has pleaded not guilty.

Court documents from the Department of Justice in South Dakota say that between November 2020 and October 2021, Brende knowingly received and distributed and attempted to receive and distribute child porn.

His trial is set for Aug. 23.